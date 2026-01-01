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Mitsuhiro Oikawa Mitsuhiro Oikawa
Kinoafisha Persons Mitsuhiro Oikawa

Mitsuhiro Oikawa

Mitsuhiro Oikawa

Date of Birth
24 October 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Height
174 cm (5 ft 9 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Naoki Hanzawa 8.2
Naoki Hanzawa (2013)
Memories of Tomorrow 7.4
Memories of Tomorrow (2006)
Mitaraike, Enjou Suru 6.5
Mitaraike, Enjou Suru (2023)

Filmography

Mitaraike, Enjou Suru 6.5
Mitaraike, Enjou Suru
Drama, Thriller, Detective, , 2023, Japan
Hikkoshi daimyô! 6.2
Hikkoshi daimyô! Hikkoshi daimyô!
Comedy, History 2019, Japan
Naoki Hanzawa 8.2
Naoki Hanzawa
Drama, 2013, Japan
Memories of Tomorrow 7.4
Memories of Tomorrow Ashita no kioku
Drama 2006, Japan
Spring Snow 6
Spring Snow Haru no yuki
Romantic, Drama, History 2005, Japan
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