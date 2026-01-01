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About
Filmography
Mitsuhiro Oikawa
Mitsuhiro Oikawa
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mitsuhiro Oikawa
Mitsuhiro Oikawa
Mitsuhiro Oikawa
Date of Birth
24 October 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Height
174 cm (5 ft 9 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.2
Naoki Hanzawa
(2013)
7.4
Memories of Tomorrow
(2006)
6.5
Mitaraike, Enjou Suru
(2023)
Filmography
6.5
Mitaraike, Enjou Suru
Drama, Thriller, Detective, ,
2023, Japan
6.2
Hikkoshi daimyô!
Hikkoshi daimyô!
Comedy, History
2019, Japan
8.2
Naoki Hanzawa
Drama,
2013, Japan
7.4
Memories of Tomorrow
Ashita no kioku
Drama
2006, Japan
6
Spring Snow
Haru no yuki
Romantic, Drama, History
2005, Japan
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