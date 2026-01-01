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Aleka Katseli Aleka Katseli
Kinoafisha Persons Aleka Katseli

Aleka Katseli

Aleka Katseli

Date of Birth
19 October 1917
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
11 September 1994
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Electra 7.5
Electra (1962)
Never on Sunday 7.3
Never on Sunday (1960)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Electra 7.5
Electra Ilektra
Drama 1962, USA / Greece
Never on Sunday 7.3
Never on Sunday Pote tin Kyriaki
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 1960, Greece
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