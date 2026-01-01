Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aleka Katseli
Aleka Katseli
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleka Katseli
Aleka Katseli
Aleka Katseli
Date of Birth
19 October 1917
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
11 September 1994
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.5
Electra
(1962)
7.3
Never on Sunday
(1960)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
1962
1960
All
2
Films
2
Actress
2
7.5
Electra
Ilektra
Drama
1962, USA / Greece
7.3
Never on Sunday
Pote tin Kyriaki
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
1960, Greece
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree