Mali Harries
Mali Harries
Mali Harries
Mali Harries
Mali Harries
Date of Birth
6 July 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.9
Leap Year
(2010)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Romantic
Year
All
2010
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.9
Leap Year
Leap Year
Comedy, Romantic
2010, USA / Ireland
Watch trailer
