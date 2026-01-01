Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mali Harries Mali Harries
Kinoafisha Persons Mali Harries

Mali Harries

Mali Harries

Date of Birth
6 July 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Leap Year 6.9
Leap Year (2010)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Leap Year 6.9
Leap Year Leap Year
Comedy, Romantic 2010, USA / Ireland
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more