Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Alec Clunes
Alec Clunes
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alec Clunes
Alec Clunes
Alec Clunes
Date of Birth
17 May 1912
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
13 March 1970
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Voice actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.1
La bergère et le ramoneur
(1952)
7.1
Richard III
(1955)
7.0
One of Our Aircraft Is Missing
(1942)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Comedy
Drama
Fantasy
History
War
Year
All
1955
1952
1942
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
7.1
Richard III
Richard III
History, War, Drama
1955, Great Britain
7.1
La bergère et le ramoneur
La bergère et le ramoneur
Animation, Comedy, Fantasy
1952, France
7
One of Our Aircraft Is Missing
One of Our Aircraft Is Missing
Action, Adventure, Drama
1942, Great Britain
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree