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Alec Clunes Alec Clunes
Kinoafisha Persons Alec Clunes

Alec Clunes

Alec Clunes

Date of Birth
17 May 1912
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
13 March 1970
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Voice actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

La bergère et le ramoneur 7.1
La bergère et le ramoneur (1952)
Richard III 7.1
Richard III (1955)
One of Our Aircraft Is Missing 7.0
One of Our Aircraft Is Missing (1942)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Richard III 7.1
Richard III Richard III
History, War, Drama 1955, Great Britain
La bergère et le ramoneur 7.1
La bergère et le ramoneur La bergère et le ramoneur
Animation, Comedy, Fantasy 1952, France
One of Our Aircraft Is Missing 7
One of Our Aircraft Is Missing One of Our Aircraft Is Missing
Action, Adventure, Drama 1942, Great Britain
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