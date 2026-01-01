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Shmuel Edelman Shmuel Edelman
Kinoafisha Persons Shmuel Edelman

Shmuel Edelman

Shmuel Edelman

Date of Birth
29 August 1951
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Or (My Treasure) 7.0
Or (My Treasure) (2004)
Longing 7.0
Longing (2017)
7.0
Eli & Ben (2008)

Filmography

Longing 7
Longing Ga'agua
Drama 2017, Israel
7
Eli & Ben Eli & Ben
Drama 2008, Israel
Columbian Love 6.6
Columbian Love Columbian Love
Romantic, Comedy, Drama 2004, Israel
Or (My Treasure) 7
Or (My Treasure) Or
Romantic, Drama 2004, France / Israel
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