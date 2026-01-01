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About
Filmography
Shmuel Edelman
Shmuel Edelman
Kinoafisha
Persons
Shmuel Edelman
Shmuel Edelman
Shmuel Edelman
Date of Birth
29 August 1951
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.0
Or (My Treasure)
(2004)
7.0
Longing
(2017)
7.0
Eli & Ben
(2008)
Filmography
7
Longing
Ga'agua
Drama
2017, Israel
7
Eli & Ben
Eli & Ben
Drama
2008, Israel
6.6
Columbian Love
Columbian Love
Romantic, Comedy, Drama
2004, Israel
7
Or (My Treasure)
Or
Romantic, Drama
2004, France / Israel
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