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Nati Abascal Nati Abascal
Kinoafisha Persons Nati Abascal

Nati Abascal

Nati Abascal

Date of Birth
2 April 1943
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor

Popular Films

Valentino: The Last Emperor 7.6
Valentino: The Last Emperor (2008)
Bananas 6.9
Bananas (1971)

Filmography

Valentino: The Last Emperor 7.6
Valentino: The Last Emperor Valentino: The Last Emperor
Biography, History, Documentary 2008, USA
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Bananas 6.9
Bananas Bananas
Comedy 1971, USA
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