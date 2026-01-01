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Filmography
Nati Abascal
Nati Abascal
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nati Abascal
Nati Abascal
Nati Abascal
Date of Birth
2 April 1943
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.6
Valentino: The Last Emperor
(2008)
6.9
Bananas
(1971)
Filmography
7.6
Valentino: The Last Emperor
Valentino: The Last Emperor
Biography, History, Documentary
2008, USA
Watch trailer
6.9
Bananas
Bananas
Comedy
1971, USA
Show more
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