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Else Heiberg Else Heiberg
Kinoafisha Persons Else Heiberg

Else Heiberg

Else Heiberg

Date of Birth
5 November 1910
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
25 November 1972
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Hunger 7.8
Hunger (1966)
6.4
The Wild Duck (1963)

Filmography

Hunger 7.8
Hunger Sult
Drama 1966, Denmark / Norway / Sweden
6.4
The Wild Duck Vildanden
Drama 1963, Norway
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