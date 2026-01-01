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Filmography
Else Heiberg
Else Heiberg
Kinoafisha
Persons
Else Heiberg
Else Heiberg
Else Heiberg
Date of Birth
5 November 1910
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
25 November 1972
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.8
Hunger
(1966)
6.4
The Wild Duck
(1963)
Filmography
7.8
Hunger
Sult
Drama
1966, Denmark / Norway / Sweden
6.4
The Wild Duck
Vildanden
Drama
1963, Norway
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