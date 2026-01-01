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Kinoafisha Persons Michael Schorr Awards

Awards and nominations of Michael Schorr

Michael Schorr
Awards and nominations of Michael Schorr
Venice Film Festival 2003 Venice Film Festival 2003
San Marco Special Jury Award
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
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