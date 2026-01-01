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Michael Schorr
Michael Schorr
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Schorr
Michael Schorr
Michael Schorr
Date of Birth
17 October 1965
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
7.0
Schultze Gets the Blues
(2003)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Musical
Year
All
2003
All
1
Films
1
Writer
1
Director
1
7
Schultze Gets the Blues
Schultze Gets the Blues
Musical, Drama, Comedy
2003, Germany
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