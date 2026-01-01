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Michael Schorr Michael Schorr
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Schorr

Michael Schorr

Michael Schorr

Date of Birth
17 October 1965
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Director, Writer

Popular Films

Schultze Gets the Blues 7.0
Schultze Gets the Blues (2003)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Schultze Gets the Blues 7
Schultze Gets the Blues Schultze Gets the Blues
Musical, Drama, Comedy 2003, Germany
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