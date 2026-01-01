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Filmography
Enrique Riveros
Enrique Riveros
Kinoafisha
Persons
Enrique Riveros
Enrique Riveros
Enrique Riveros
Date of Birth
1 January 1906
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
1 January 1954
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
7.3
The Blood of a Poet
(1930)
Filmography
7.3
The Blood of a Poet
Le sang d'un poete
Drama, Sci-Fi
1930, France
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