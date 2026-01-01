Menu
Mick Ferry
Mick Ferry
Persons
Mick Ferry
Mick Ferry
Mick Ferry
Occupation
Writer, Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.2
Looking for Eric
(2009)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Sport
Year
All
2009
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7.2
Looking for Eric
Looking for Eric
Comedy, Sport, Drama
2009, Great Britain / France / Italy / Belgium / Spain
Watch trailer
