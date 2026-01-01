Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Marina Ivanova
Marina Ivanova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marina Ivanova
Marina Ivanova
Marina Ivanova
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.7
Kombinat 'Nadezhda'
(2013)
6.4
Na svete zhivut dobrye i khoroshie lyudi
(2009)
5.9
The Elephant
(2010)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2017
2013
2011
2010
2009
2007
All
6
Films
5
TV Shows
1
Actor
6
Chto delaet tvoya zhena?
Detective
2017, Russia
6.7
Kombinat 'Nadezhda'
Kombinat 'Nadezhda'
Drama
2013, Russia
2
From Moscow or Not
From Moscow or Not
Comedy, Romantic
2011, Russia
5.9
The Elephant
Slon
Drama, Adventure
2010, Russia
Watch trailer
6.4
Na svete zhivut dobrye i khoroshie lyudi
Na svete zhivut dobrye i khoroshie lyudi
Comedy
2009, Russia
Watch trailer
5.6
Forty
Forty
Crime, Thriller
2007, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree