Marina Ivanova

Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Filmography

Genre
Year
Chto delaet tvoya zhena?
Chto delaet tvoya zhena?
Detective 2017, Russia
Kombinat 'Nadezhda' 6.7
Kombinat 'Nadezhda' Kombinat 'Nadezhda'
Drama 2013, Russia
From Moscow or Not 2
From Moscow or Not From Moscow or Not
Comedy, Romantic 2011, Russia
The Elephant 5.9
The Elephant Slon
Drama, Adventure 2010, Russia
Na svete zhivut dobrye i khoroshie lyudi 6.4
Na svete zhivut dobrye i khoroshie lyudi Na svete zhivut dobrye i khoroshie lyudi
Comedy 2009, Russia
Forty 5.6
Forty Forty
Crime, Thriller 2007, Russia
