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Luigi Magni Luigi Magni
Kinoafisha Persons Luigi Magni

Luigi Magni

Luigi Magni

Date of Birth
21 March 1928
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
27 October 2013
Occupation
Writer, Director

Popular Films

The Girl with a Pistol 6.7
The Girl with a Pistol (1968)
Signore e signori, buonanotte 6.7
Signore e signori, buonanotte (1976)
El Greco 6.2
El Greco (1966)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Signore e signori, buonanotte 6.7
Signore e signori, buonanotte Signore e signori, buonanotte
Comedy 1976, France / Italy
The Girl with a Pistol 6.7
The Girl with a Pistol Ragazza con la pistola, La
Comedy 1968, Italy
El Greco 6.2
El Greco El Greco
Drama, Biography 1966, Italy / France / Spain
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