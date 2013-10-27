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Filmography
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Luigi Magni
Luigi Magni
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luigi Magni
Luigi Magni
Luigi Magni
Date of Birth
21 March 1928
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
27 October 2013
Occupation
Writer, Director
Popular Films
6.7
The Girl with a Pistol
(1968)
6.7
Signore e signori, buonanotte
(1976)
6.2
El Greco
(1966)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Drama
Year
All
1976
1968
1966
All
3
Films
3
Director
1
Writer
2
6.7
Signore e signori, buonanotte
Signore e signori, buonanotte
Comedy
1976, France / Italy
6.7
The Girl with a Pistol
Ragazza con la pistola, La
Comedy
1968, Italy
6.2
El Greco
El Greco
Drama, Biography
1966, Italy / France / Spain
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