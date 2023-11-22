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Lyudmil Todorov Lyudmil Todorov
Kinoafisha Persons Lyudmil Todorov

Lyudmil Todorov

Lyudmil Todorov

Date of Birth
12 January 1955
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
22 November 2023

Popular Films

Shivachki 7.2
Shivachki (2007)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Shivachki 7.2
Shivachki Shivachki
Drama 2007, Bulgaria
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