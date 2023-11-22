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About
Filmography
Lyudmil Todorov
Lyudmil Todorov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lyudmil Todorov
Lyudmil Todorov
Lyudmil Todorov
Date of Birth
12 January 1955
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
22 November 2023
Popular Films
7.2
Shivachki
(2007)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2007
All
1
Films
1
Writer
1
Director
1
7.2
Shivachki
Shivachki
Drama
2007, Bulgaria
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