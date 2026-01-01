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Krustyo Lafazanov
Krustyo Lafazanov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Krustyo Lafazanov
Krustyo Lafazanov
Krustyo Lafazanov
Date of Birth
18 July 1961
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.7
Don't close your eyes
(2025)
6.2
Letete s Rossinant
(2007)
Filmography
8.7
Don't close your eyes
Don't close your eyes
Drama
2025, Bulgaria
6.2
Letete s Rossinant
Letete s Rossinant
Comedy
2007, Bulgaria / Serbia / Austria
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