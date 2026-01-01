Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Krustyo Lafazanov Krustyo Lafazanov
Kinoafisha Persons Krustyo Lafazanov

Krustyo Lafazanov

Krustyo Lafazanov

Date of Birth
18 July 1961
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Don't close your eyes 8.7
Don't close your eyes (2025)
Letete s Rossinant 6.2
Letete s Rossinant (2007)

Filmography

Don't close your eyes 8.7
Don't close your eyes Don't close your eyes
Drama 2025, Bulgaria
Letete s Rossinant 6.2
Letete s Rossinant Letete s Rossinant
Comedy 2007, Bulgaria / Serbia / Austria
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more