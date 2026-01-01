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Mike Bonanno
Mike Bonanno
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mike Bonanno
Mike Bonanno
Mike Bonanno
Date of Birth
1 January 1968
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
7.5
The Yes Men Fix the World
(2009)
Filmography
Genre
All
Documentary
Year
All
2009
All
1
Films
1
Writer
1
Director
1
Actor
1
7.5
The Yes Men Fix the World
The Yes Men Fix the World
Documentary
2009, France / Great Britain / USA
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