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Nancy Jane Drake Nancy Jane Drake
Kinoafisha Persons Nancy Jane Drake

Nancy Jane Drake

Nancy Jane Drake

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

The Saddest Music in the World 7.1
The Saddest Music in the World (2003)
Aloft 5.5
Aloft (2014)

Filmography

Aloft 5.5
Aloft Aloft
Drama 2014, USA / Spain / France
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The Saddest Music in the World 7.1
The Saddest Music in the World The Saddest Music in the World
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, Musical 2003, Canada
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