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Filmography
Maggie Nagle
Maggie Nagle
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maggie Nagle
Maggie Nagle
Maggie Nagle
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.1
The Saddest Music in the World
(2003)
Filmography
7.1
The Saddest Music in the World
The Saddest Music in the World
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, Musical
2003, Canada
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