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Filmography
Linda Schinkel
Linda Schinkel
Kinoafisha
Persons
Linda Schinkel
Linda Schinkel
Linda Schinkel
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Horror actor
Popular Films
6.6
Tales from the Gimli Hospital
(1988)
Filmography
Genre
All
Horror
Mystery
Year
All
1988
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.6
Tales from the Gimli Hospital
Tales from the Gimli Hospital
Mystery, Horror
1988, Canada
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