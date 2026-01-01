Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Michael Gottli Michael Gottli
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Gottli

Michael Gottli

Michael Gottli

Actor type
Comedy actor, Horror actor

Popular Films

Tales from the Gimli Hospital 6.6
Tales from the Gimli Hospital (1988)
Archangel 6.4
Archangel (1990)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Archangel 6.4
Archangel Archangel
Comedy 1990, Canada
Tales from the Gimli Hospital 6.6
Tales from the Gimli Hospital Tales from the Gimli Hospital
Mystery, Horror 1988, Canada
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more