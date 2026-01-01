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Filmography
Lars Jessen
Lars Jessen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lars Jessen
Lars Jessen
Lars Jessen
Date of Birth
13 April 1969
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Director, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.3
Amrum
(2025)
6.1
Dorfpunks
(2009)
Filmography
7.3
Amrum
Amrum
Drama, History, War
2025, Germany
6.1
Dorfpunks
Dorfpunks
Drama, Comedy
2009, Germany
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