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Lars Jessen Lars Jessen
Kinoafisha Persons Lars Jessen

Lars Jessen

Lars Jessen

Date of Birth
13 April 1969
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Director, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Amrum 7.3
Amrum (2025)
Dorfpunks 6.1
Dorfpunks (2009)

Filmography

Amrum 7.3
Amrum Amrum
Drama, History, War 2025, Germany
Dorfpunks 6.1
Dorfpunks Dorfpunks
Drama, Comedy 2009, Germany
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