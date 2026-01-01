Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Marie Ludvíková

Date of Birth
12 December 1957
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Voice actress

Popular Films

The Country Teacher 6.9
The Country Teacher (2008)
Alois Nebel 6.7
Alois Nebel (2011)
Prázdniny s Broučkem 5.4
Prázdniny s Broučkem (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Prázdniny s Broučkem 5.4
Prázdniny s Broučkem
Comedy 2024, Czechia
Alois Nebel 6.7
Alois Nebel
Animation, Drama 2011, Germany / Czechia
The Country Teacher 6.9
The Country Teacher
Drama 2008, Czechia / France / Germany
