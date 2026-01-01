Marie Ludvíková

Menu
Kinoafisha
Date of Birth
12 December 1957
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Voice actress
Popular Films
6.9
The Country Teacher
(2008)
6.7
Alois Nebel
(2011)
5.4
Prázdniny s Broučkem
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Animation
Comedy
Drama
Year
All
2024
2011
2008
All
3
Films
3
Actress
3
5.4
Prázdniny s Broučkem
Prázdniny s Broučkem
Comedy
2024, Czechia
6.7
Alois Nebel
Alois Nebel
Animation, Drama
2011, Germany / Czechia
Watch trailer
6.9
The Country Teacher
Venkovský ucitel
Drama
2008, Czechia / France / Germany
Watch trailer
