Marte Aunemo

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Filmography

Genre
Year
Chasing the Wind 6.4
Chasing the Wind Jag etter vind
Drama 2013, Norway
North 6.8
North Nord
Comedy, Drama 2009, Norway
