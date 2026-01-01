Menu
Kinoafisha
Marte Aunemo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.8
North
(2009)
6.4
Chasing the Wind
(2013)
6.4
Chasing the Wind
Jag etter vind
Drama
2013, Norway
Watch trailer
6.8
North
Nord
Comedy, Drama
2009, Norway
Watch trailer
