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Filmography
Louise Rioton
Louise Rioton
Kinoafisha
Persons
Louise Rioton
Louise Rioton
Louise Rioton
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.3
Time to Live
(1969)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
1969
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.3
Time to Live
Le temps de vivre
Drama
1969, France
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