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Noel Langley Noel Langley
Kinoafisha Persons Noel Langley

Noel Langley

Noel Langley

Date of Birth
25 December 1911
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
4 November 1980
Occupation
Writer, Director, Producer

Popular Films

Scrooge 8.1
Scrooge (1951)
The Wizard of Oz 7.9
The Wizard of Oz (1939)
Maytime 7.2
Maytime (1937)

Filmography

Knights of the Round Table 6.3
Knights of the Round Table Knights of the Round Table
Adventure, Drama, Action 1953, USA
Ivanhoe 6.8
Ivanhoe Ivanhoe
Action, Drama, Romantic 1952, USA / Great Britain
The Pickwick Papers 6.9
The Pickwick Papers The Pickwick Papers
Drama, Comedy 1952, Great Britain
Scrooge 8.1
Scrooge Scrooge
Drama, Sci-Fi 1951, Great Britain
The Wizard of Oz 7.9
The Wizard of Oz The Wizard of Oz
Musical, Family, Fairy Tale, Adventure 1939, USA
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Maytime 7.2
Maytime Maytime
Musical, Romantic 1937, USA
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