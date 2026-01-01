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About
Noel Langley
Noel Langley
Kinoafisha
Persons
Noel Langley
Noel Langley
Noel Langley
Date of Birth
25 December 1911
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
4 November 1980
Occupation
Writer, Director, Producer
Popular Films
8.1
Scrooge
(1951)
7.9
The Wizard of Oz
(1939)
7.2
Maytime
(1937)
Filmography
6.3
Knights of the Round Table
Knights of the Round Table
Adventure, Drama, Action
1953, USA
6.8
Ivanhoe
Ivanhoe
Action, Drama, Romantic
1952, USA / Great Britain
6.9
The Pickwick Papers
The Pickwick Papers
Drama, Comedy
1952, Great Britain
8.1
Scrooge
Scrooge
Drama, Sci-Fi
1951, Great Britain
7.9
The Wizard of Oz
The Wizard of Oz
Musical, Family, Fairy Tale, Adventure
1939, USA
Watch trailer
7.2
Maytime
Maytime
Musical, Romantic
1937, USA
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