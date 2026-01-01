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Mikhail Mukhin Mikhail Mukhin
Kinoafisha Persons Mikhail Mukhin

Mikhail Mukhin

Mikhail Mukhin

Date of Birth
28 October 1889
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
6 October 1963
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Boule de Suif 7.5
Boule de Suif (1934)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Boule de Suif 7.5
Boule de Suif Pyshka
Drama 1934, USSR
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