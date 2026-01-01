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About
Filmography
Mikhail Mukhin
Mikhail Mukhin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mikhail Mukhin
Mikhail Mukhin
Mikhail Mukhin
Date of Birth
28 October 1889
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
6 October 1963
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.5
Boule de Suif
(1934)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
1934
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7.5
Boule de Suif
Pyshka
Drama
1934, USSR
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