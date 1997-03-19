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Shukri Sarhan Shukri Sarhan
Kinoafisha Persons Shukri Sarhan

Shukri Sarhan

Shukri Sarhan

Date of Birth
21 March 1925
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
19 March 1997
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

The Unknown Woman 7.0
The Unknown Woman (1960)

Filmography

The Unknown Woman 7
The Unknown Woman El murra el maghoula
Drama 1960, Egypt
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