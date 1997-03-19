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Filmography
Shukri Sarhan
Shukri Sarhan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Shukri Sarhan
Shukri Sarhan
Shukri Sarhan
Date of Birth
21 March 1925
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
19 March 1997
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.0
The Unknown Woman
(1960)
Filmography
7
The Unknown Woman
El murra el maghoula
Drama
1960, Egypt
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