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Filmography
Shadia
Shadia
Kinoafisha
Persons
Shadia
Shadia
Shadia
Date of Birth
8 February 1931
Age
86 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
28 November 2017
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.0
The Unknown Woman
(1960)
Filmography
7
The Unknown Woman
El murra el maghoula
Drama
1960, Egypt
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