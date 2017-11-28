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Shadia Shadia
Kinoafisha Persons Shadia

Shadia

Shadia

Date of Birth
8 February 1931
Age
86 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
28 November 2017
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

The Unknown Woman 7.0
The Unknown Woman (1960)

Filmography

The Unknown Woman 7
The Unknown Woman El murra el maghoula
Drama 1960, Egypt
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