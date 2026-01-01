Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Marella Oppenheim
Marella Oppenheim
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marella Oppenheim
Marella Oppenheim
Marella Oppenheim
Actor type
Thriller hero, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.2
The Mirror Crack'd
(1980)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
1980
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.2
The Mirror Crack'd
The Mirror Crack'd
Thriller, Crime, Drama
1980, Great Britain
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree