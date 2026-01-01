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About
Filmography
Aleksandr Shatov
Aleksandr Shatov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Shatov
Aleksandr Shatov
Aleksandr Shatov
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.0
Murder on Dante Street
(1956)
6.6
The Great Glinka
(1946)
6.4
Lenin in 1918
(1939)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Drama
Year
All
1956
1946
1939
1937
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
7
Murder on Dante Street
Ubiystvo na ulitse Dante
Drama
1956, USSR
6.6
The Great Glinka
Glinka
Biography, Drama
1946, USSR
6.4
Lenin in 1918
Lenin v 1918 godu
Drama
1939, USSR
6.3
Gobseck
Gobzek
Drama
1937, USSR
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