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Aleksandr Shatov Aleksandr Shatov
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Shatov

Aleksandr Shatov

Aleksandr Shatov

Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Murder on Dante Street 7.0
Murder on Dante Street (1956)
The Great Glinka 6.6
The Great Glinka (1946)
Lenin in 1918 6.4
Lenin in 1918 (1939)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Murder on Dante Street 7
Murder on Dante Street Ubiystvo na ulitse Dante
Drama 1956, USSR
The Great Glinka 6.6
The Great Glinka Glinka
Biography, Drama 1946, USSR
Lenin in 1918 6.4
Lenin in 1918 Lenin v 1918 godu
Drama 1939, USSR
Gobseck 6.3
Gobseck Gobzek
Drama 1937, USSR
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