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About
Filmography
Aleksandr Pelevin
Aleksandr Pelevin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Pelevin
Aleksandr Pelevin
Aleksandr Pelevin
Date of Birth
8 May 1914
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
2 July 1970
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.9
Nine Days in One Year
(1961)
7.0
Murder on Dante Street
(1956)
6.9
The Frigid Sea
(1954)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
1961
1956
1954
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
7.9
Nine Days in One Year
Nine Days of One Year
Drama
1961, USSR
7
Murder on Dante Street
Ubiystvo na ulitse Dante
Drama
1956, USSR
6.9
The Frigid Sea
More studyonoye
Drama
1954, USSR
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