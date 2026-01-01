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Aleksandr Pelevin Aleksandr Pelevin
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Pelevin

Aleksandr Pelevin

Aleksandr Pelevin

Date of Birth
8 May 1914
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
2 July 1970
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Nine Days in One Year 7.9
Nine Days in One Year (1961)
Murder on Dante Street 7.0
Murder on Dante Street (1956)
The Frigid Sea 6.9
The Frigid Sea (1954)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Nine Days in One Year 7.9
Nine Days in One Year Nine Days of One Year
Drama 1961, USSR
Murder on Dante Street 7
Murder on Dante Street Ubiystvo na ulitse Dante
Drama 1956, USSR
The Frigid Sea 6.9
The Frigid Sea More studyonoye
Drama 1954, USSR
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