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About
Filmography
Natalya Rashevskaya
Natalya Rashevskaya
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natalya Rashevskaya
Natalya Rashevskaya
Natalya Rashevskaya
Date of Birth
26 October 1893
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
18 March 1962
Occupation
Actress, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.3
Puchina
(1958)
6.8
Fathers and Sons
(1958)
6.2
Kortik
(1954)
Filmography
5.6
Dostigayev and Others
Dostigaev i drugie
Drama
1961, USSR
6.8
Fathers and Sons
Ottsy i deti
Drama
1958, USSR
7.3
Puchina
Puchina
Drama
1958, USSR
6.3
Kortik
Kortik
Adventure
1954, USSR
5.5
Vragi
Vragi
Drama
1953, USSR
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