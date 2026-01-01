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Natalya Rashevskaya Natalya Rashevskaya
Kinoafisha Persons Natalya Rashevskaya

Natalya Rashevskaya

Natalya Rashevskaya

Date of Birth
26 October 1893
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
18 March 1962
Occupation
Actress, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Puchina 7.3
Puchina (1958)
Fathers and Sons 6.8
Fathers and Sons (1958)
Kortik 6.2
Kortik (1954)

Filmography

Dostigayev and Others 5.6
Dostigayev and Others Dostigaev i drugie
Drama 1961, USSR
Fathers and Sons 6.8
Fathers and Sons Ottsy i deti
Drama 1958, USSR
Puchina 7.3
Puchina Puchina
Drama 1958, USSR
Kortik 6.3
Kortik Kortik
Adventure 1954, USSR
Vragi 5.5
Vragi Vragi
Drama 1953, USSR
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