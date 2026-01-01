Menu
Aleksandra Kozakova
Aleksandra Kozakova
Aleksandra Kozakova
Actor type
Thriller hero
Popular Films
6.0
Delo Pyostrykh
(1958)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Thriller
Year
All
1958
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6
Delo Pyostrykh
Delo Pyostrykh
Crime, Thriller
1958, USSR
