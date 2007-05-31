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Filmography
Laimonas Noreika
Laimonas Noreika
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laimonas Noreika
Laimonas Noreika
Laimonas Noreika
Date of Birth
27 November 1926
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
31 May 2007
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.4
White clouds
(1968)
7.3
Jausmai
(1968)
7.2
Vizit k Minotavru
(1987)
Filmography
7.2
Vizit k Minotavru
Adventure, Crime, Detective,
1987, USSR
5.9
Kontrakt veka
Kontrakt veka
History
1985, USSR
6.4
20 dekabrya
Drama, Crime, History,
1982, Russia
6.6
Hit Back
Otvetnyy khod
Action
1981, USSR
6.1
Glass beads
Glass beads
Children's
1978, USSR
7.2
Hozhdenie po mukam
Drama, History
1977, USSR
5.8
Skhvatka
Skhvatka
War, Adventure
1972, USSR
6.6
Vot moya derevnya
Vot moya derevnya
Family
1972, USSR
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