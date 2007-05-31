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Laimonas Noreika Laimonas Noreika
Kinoafisha Persons Laimonas Noreika

Laimonas Noreika

Laimonas Noreika

Date of Birth
27 November 1926
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
31 May 2007
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer, Action hero

Popular Films

White clouds 7.4
White clouds (1968)
Jausmai 7.3
Jausmai (1968)
Vizit k Minotavru 7.2
Vizit k Minotavru (1987)

Filmography

Vizit k Minotavru 7.2
Vizit k Minotavru
Adventure, Crime, Detective, 1987, USSR
Kontrakt veka 5.9
Kontrakt veka Kontrakt veka
History 1985, USSR
20 dekabrya 6.4
20 dekabrya
Drama, Crime, History, 1982, Russia
Hit Back 6.6
Hit Back Otvetnyy khod
Action 1981, USSR
Glass beads 6.1
Glass beads Glass beads
Children's 1978, USSR
Hozhdenie po mukam 7.2
Hozhdenie po mukam
Drama, History 1977, USSR
Skhvatka 5.8
Skhvatka Skhvatka
War, Adventure 1972, USSR
6.6
Vot moya derevnya Vot moya derevnya
Family 1972, USSR
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