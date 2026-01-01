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Michael Conrad Michael Conrad
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Conrad

Michael Conrad

Michael Conrad

Date of Birth
16 October 1925
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
22 November 1983
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

They Shoot Horses, Don't They? 7.9
They Shoot Horses, Don't They? (1969)
The Disappearance of Shere Hite 7.4
The Disappearance of Shere Hite (2023)
Un flic 6.9
Un flic (1971)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Disappearance of Shere Hite 7.4
The Disappearance of Shere Hite The Disappearance of Shere Hite
Documentary 2023, USA
Un flic 6.9
Un flic Un Flic
Crime 1971, France
They Shoot Horses, Don't They? 7.9
They Shoot Horses, Don't They? They Shoot Horses, Don't They?
Drama 1969, USA
Blackbeard's Ghost 6.9
Blackbeard's Ghost Blackbeard's Ghost
Comedy, Family, Fantasy 1968, USA
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