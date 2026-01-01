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Michael Conrad
Michael Conrad
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Conrad
Michael Conrad
Michael Conrad
Date of Birth
16 October 1925
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
22 November 1983
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
7.9
They Shoot Horses, Don't They?
(1969)
7.4
The Disappearance of Shere Hite
(2023)
6.9
Un flic
(1971)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Documentary
Drama
Family
Fantasy
Year
All
2023
1971
1969
1968
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
7.4
The Disappearance of Shere Hite
The Disappearance of Shere Hite
Documentary
2023, USA
6.9
Un flic
Un Flic
Crime
1971, France
7.9
They Shoot Horses, Don't They?
They Shoot Horses, Don't They?
Drama
1969, USA
6.9
Blackbeard's Ghost
Blackbeard's Ghost
Comedy, Family, Fantasy
1968, USA
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