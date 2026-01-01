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Kinoafisha Persons Gig Young Awards

Awards and nominations of Gig Young

Gig Young
Awards and nominations of Gig Young
Academy Awards, USA 1970 Academy Awards, USA 1970
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1959 Academy Awards, USA 1959
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1952 Academy Awards, USA 1952
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1970 Golden Globes, USA 1970
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1959 Golden Globes, USA 1959
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1971 Primetime Emmy Awards 1971
Outstanding Single Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1971 BAFTA Awards 1971
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
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