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Gig Young
Awards
Awards and nominations of Gig Young
Gig Young
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Gig Young
Academy Awards, USA 1970
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1959
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1952
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1970
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1959
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1971
Outstanding Single Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1971
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
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