Aleksey Zhiltsov
Kinoafisha
Aleksey Zhiltsov
Date of Birth
21 February 1895
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
29 February 1972
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Voice actor
Popular Films
7.7
The School for Scandal
(1952)
7.6
Noch pered Rozhdestvom
(1951)
7.6
Dead Souls
(1960)
Filmography
7.6
Dead Souls
Myortvye dushi
Mystery, Drama
1960, USSR
7.7
The School for Scandal
Shkola zlosloviya
Comedy
1952, USSR
7.6
Noch pered Rozhdestvom
Noch pered Rozhdestvom
Animation
1951, USSR
6.2
Michurin
Michurin
Drama
1948, USSR
5.3
In Search of Happiness
V poiskakh radosti
Drama
1939, USSR
