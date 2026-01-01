Aleksey Zhiltsov

Menu
Date of Birth
21 February 1895
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
29 February 1972
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Voice actor

Filmography

Genre
Year
Dead Souls 7.6
Dead Souls Myortvye dushi
Mystery, Drama 1960, USSR
7.7
The School for Scandal Shkola zlosloviya
Comedy 1952, USSR
Noch pered Rozhdestvom 7.6
Noch pered Rozhdestvom Noch pered Rozhdestvom
Animation 1951, USSR
Michurin 6.2
Michurin Michurin
Drama 1948, USSR
In Search of Happiness 5.3
In Search of Happiness V poiskakh radosti
Drama 1939, USSR
