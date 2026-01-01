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Showtimes & Tickets
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About
Filmography
Lola Naymark
Lola Naymark
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lola Naymark
Lola Naymark
Lola Naymark
Date of Birth
5 April 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.0
The Army of Crime
(2009)
6.9
A Common Thread
(2004)
6.5
The Thieving Magpie
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
History
Romantic
War
Year
All
2024
2023
2019
2009
2004
All
5
Films
5
Actor
5
6.5
The Thieving Magpie
La pie voleuse
Drama
2024, France
6.3
And the Party Goes On
Et la fête continue !
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2023, France / Italy
Watch trailer
6.3
Gloria Mundi
Gloria Mundi
Drama
2019, France
7
The Army of Crime
L'armée du crime
War, History, Drama
2009, France
6.9
A Common Thread
Brodeuses
Drama, Romantic
2004, France
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