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Lola Naymark Lola Naymark
Kinoafisha Persons Lola Naymark

Lola Naymark

Lola Naymark

Date of Birth
5 April 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

The Army of Crime 7.0
The Army of Crime (2009)
A Common Thread 6.9
A Common Thread (2004)
The Thieving Magpie 6.5
The Thieving Magpie (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Thieving Magpie 6.5
The Thieving Magpie La pie voleuse
Drama 2024, France
And the Party Goes On 6.3
And the Party Goes On Et la fête continue !
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2023, France / Italy
Watch trailer
Gloria Mundi 6.3
Gloria Mundi Gloria Mundi
Drama 2019, France
The Army of Crime 7
The Army of Crime L'armée du crime
War, History, Drama 2009, France
A Common Thread 6.9
A Common Thread Brodeuses
Drama, Romantic 2004, France
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