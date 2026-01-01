Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Manelle Driss
Manelle Driss
Kinoafisha
Persons
Manelle Driss
Manelle Driss
Manelle Driss
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.7
Father of My Children
(2009)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2009
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.7
Father of My Children
Le père de mes enfants
Drama
2009, Germany / France
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree