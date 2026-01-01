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Angel Caban
Angel Caban
Kinoafisha
Persons
Angel Caban
Angel Caban
Angel Caban
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.2
The Messenger
(2009)
Filmography
6.3
The Messenger
The Messenger
Romantic, Drama, War
2009, USA
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