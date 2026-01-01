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Sean Dennehy
Sean Dennehy
Kinoafisha
Persons
Sean Dennehy
Sean Dennehy
Sean Dennehy
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.8
Sanctum
(2011)
Filmography
6.8
Sanctum
Sanctum
Thriller, Drama, Adventure
2011, USA
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