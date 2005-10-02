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Nipsey Russell
Nipsey Russell
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nipsey Russell
Nipsey Russell
Nipsey Russell
Date of Birth
15 September 1918
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
2 October 2005
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
5.6
The Wiz
(1978)
Filmography
5.6
The Wiz
The Wiz
Adventure, Family, Musical, Fantasy
1978, USA
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