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Nipsey Russell Nipsey Russell
Kinoafisha Persons Nipsey Russell

Nipsey Russell

Nipsey Russell

Date of Birth
15 September 1918
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
2 October 2005
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
The Adventurer, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

The Wiz 5.6
The Wiz (1978)

Filmography

The Wiz 5.6
The Wiz The Wiz
Adventure, Family, Musical, Fantasy 1978, USA
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