Martin Horn

Date of Birth
1 January 1962
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Buddenbrooks 5.8
Buddenbrooks (2008)

Genre
Year
Buddenbrooks Buddenbrooks
Drama 2008, Germany
