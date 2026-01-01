Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Martin Horn
Martin Horn
Kinoafisha
Persons
Martin Horn
Martin Horn
Martin Horn
Date of Birth
1 January 1962
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
5.8
Buddenbrooks
(2008)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2008
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
5.8
Buddenbrooks
Buddenbrooks
Drama
2008, Germany
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree