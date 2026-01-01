Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aleksandr Tkachyonok
Aleksandr Tkachyonok
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Tkachyonok
Aleksandr Tkachyonok
Aleksandr Tkachyonok
Date of Birth
20 November 1950
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.8
Accept a Telegram for Credit
(1979)
6.6
V Krymu ne vsegda leto
(1987)
6.4
Derevenskaya istoriya
(2012)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Animation
Biography
Comedy
Detective
Drama
Family
History
Romantic
War
Year
All
2022
2021
2016
2015
2013
2012
2011
2010
2007
1996
1989
1988
1987
1984
1979
All
17
Films
9
TV Shows
8
Actor
17
Plamya pod peplom
War
2022, Belarus
Dver v proshloe
Detective
2021, Russia
Rasplata za schaste
Romantic
2016, Russia/Belarus
Bezhat nelzya pogibnut
Drama, Romantic
2015, Russia/Belarus
4.7
Sledy apostolov
Adventure
2013, Belarus
6.1
Priklyucheniya Nesterki
Priklyucheniya Nesterki
Animation, Family
2013, Belarus
6.4
Derevenskaya istoriya
Drama, Romantic
2012, Russia
6
Talash
Drama, History
2012, Belarus
6.2
Pritchi 2
Pritchi 2
Comedy, Family
2011, Belarus
2.8
Uchastok lejtenanta Kachury. Illyuziya ohoty
Detective
2010, Belarus
6.2
Chaklun i Rumba
Chaklun i Rumba
Drama, War
2007, Belarus
5.7
Birds Without Nests
Ptitsy bez gnyozd
Biography, Drama
1996, Belarus
5.3
Na zheleznoy doroge
Na zheleznoy doroge
Romantic
1989, USSR
5.8
Shchenok
Shchenok
Drama, Family
1988, USSR
6.6
V Krymu ne vsegda leto
V Krymu ne vsegda leto
Drama
1987, USSR
6.1
Zhil-byl doktor
Zhil-byl doktor
Drama, Romantic
1984, USSR
6.8
Accept a Telegram for Credit
Primite telegrammu v dolg
Adventure, Drama, Family
1979, USSR
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree