Aleksandr Tkachyonok

Date of Birth
20 November 1950
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Accept a Telegram for Credit 6.8
Accept a Telegram for Credit (1979)
V Krymu ne vsegda leto 6.6
V Krymu ne vsegda leto (1987)
Derevenskaya istoriya 6.4
Derevenskaya istoriya (2012)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Plamya pod peplom
Plamya pod peplom
War 2022, Belarus
Dver v proshloe
Dver v proshloe
Detective 2021, Russia
Rasplata za schaste
Rasplata za schaste
Romantic 2016, Russia/Belarus
Bezhat nelzya pogibnut
Bezhat nelzya pogibnut
Drama, Romantic 2015, Russia/Belarus
Sledy apostolov 4.7
Sledy apostolov
Adventure 2013, Belarus
Priklyucheniya Nesterki 6.1
Priklyucheniya Nesterki Priklyucheniya Nesterki
Animation, Family 2013, Belarus
Derevenskaya istoriya 6.4
Derevenskaya istoriya
Drama, Romantic 2012, Russia
Talash 6
Talash
Drama, History 2012, Belarus
Pritchi 2 6.2
Pritchi 2 Pritchi 2
Comedy, Family 2011, Belarus
Uchastok lejtenanta Kachury. Illyuziya ohoty 2.8
Uchastok lejtenanta Kachury. Illyuziya ohoty
Detective 2010, Belarus
Chaklun i Rumba 6.2
Chaklun i Rumba Chaklun i Rumba
Drama, War 2007, Belarus
Birds Without Nests 5.7
Birds Without Nests Ptitsy bez gnyozd
Biography, Drama 1996, Belarus
Na zheleznoy doroge 5.3
Na zheleznoy doroge Na zheleznoy doroge
Romantic 1989, USSR
Shchenok 5.8
Shchenok Shchenok
Drama, Family 1988, USSR
V Krymu ne vsegda leto 6.6
V Krymu ne vsegda leto V Krymu ne vsegda leto
Drama 1987, USSR
Zhil-byl doktor 6.1
Zhil-byl doktor Zhil-byl doktor
Drama, Romantic 1984, USSR
Accept a Telegram for Credit 6.8
Accept a Telegram for Credit Primite telegrammu v dolg
Adventure, Drama, Family 1979, USSR
