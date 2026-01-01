Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Marlies Heuer Marlies Heuer
Kinoafisha Persons Marlies Heuer

Marlies Heuer

Marlies Heuer

Date of Birth
19 December 1952
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

The Last Days of Emma Blank 7.2
The Last Days of Emma Blank (2009)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Last Days of Emma Blank 7.3
The Last Days of Emma Blank De laatste dagen van Emma Blank
Comedy, Drama 2009, Netherlands
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more