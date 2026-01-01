Menu
Marlies Heuer
Date of Birth
19 December 1952
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor
7.2
The Last Days of Emma Blank
(2009)
7.3
The Last Days of Emma Blank
De laatste dagen van Emma Blank
Comedy, Drama
2009, Netherlands
