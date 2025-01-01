Menu
Kinoafisha Persons David Ogden Stiers Awards

Awards and nominations of David Ogden Stiers

David Ogden Stiers
Primetime Emmy Awards 1984 Primetime Emmy Awards 1984
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1982 Primetime Emmy Awards 1982
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy or Variety or Music Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1981 Primetime Emmy Awards 1981
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy or Variety or Music Series
Nominee
