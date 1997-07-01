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Annie Fratellini Annie Fratellini
Kinoafisha Persons Annie Fratellini

Annie Fratellini

Annie Fratellini

Date of Birth
14 November 1932
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
1 July 1997
Actor type
Comedy actress, Romantic actress, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

Grand amour, Le 7.5
Grand amour, Le (1969)
Zazie dans le Métro 6.9
Zazie dans le Métro (1960)
All the Gold in the World 6.1
All the Gold in the World (1961)

Filmography

Grand amour, Le 7.5
Grand amour, Le Grand amour, Le
Romantic, Comedy 1969, France
All the Gold in the World 6.1
All the Gold in the World Tout l'or du monde
Comedy 1961, Italy / France
Zazie dans le Métro 6.9
Zazie dans le Métro Zazie dans le metro
Fantasy, Comedy 1960, France / Italy
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