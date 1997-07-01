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Filmography
Annie Fratellini
Annie Fratellini
Kinoafisha
Persons
Annie Fratellini
Annie Fratellini
Annie Fratellini
Date of Birth
14 November 1932
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
1 July 1997
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
7.5
Grand amour, Le
(1969)
6.9
Zazie dans le Métro
(1960)
6.1
All the Gold in the World
(1961)
Filmography
7.5
Grand amour, Le
Grand amour, Le
Romantic, Comedy
1969, France
6.1
All the Gold in the World
Tout l'or du monde
Comedy
1961, Italy / France
6.9
Zazie dans le Métro
Zazie dans le metro
Fantasy, Comedy
1960, France / Italy
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