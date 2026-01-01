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Max Elloy Max Elloy
Kinoafisha Persons Max Elloy

Max Elloy

Max Elloy

Date of Birth
5 May 1900
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
16 January 1975
Actor type
Comedy actor

Popular Films

All the Gold in the World 6.1
All the Gold in the World (1961)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All the Gold in the World 6.1
All the Gold in the World Tout l'or du monde
Comedy 1961, Italy / France
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