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Édouard Francomme Édouard Francomme
Kinoafisha Persons Édouard Francomme

Édouard Francomme

Édouard Francomme

Date of Birth
8 November 1893
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
12 December 1980
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

A Monkey in Winter 7.4
A Monkey in Winter (1962)
Any Number Can Win 7.3
Any Number Can Win (1963)
The Phantom Wagon 6.7
The Phantom Wagon (1939)

Filmography

Any Number Can Win 7.3
Any Number Can Win Mélodie en sous-sol
Crime, Drama, Romantic 1963, France / Italy
A Monkey in Winter 7.4
A Monkey in Winter Un singe en hiver
Comedy, Drama 1962, France
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All the Gold in the World 6.1
All the Gold in the World Tout l'or du monde
Comedy 1961, Italy / France
The Phantom Wagon 6.7
The Phantom Wagon La charrette fantôme
Drama, Fantasy 1939, France
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