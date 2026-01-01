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About
Filmography
Édouard Francomme
Édouard Francomme
Kinoafisha
Persons
Édouard Francomme
Édouard Francomme
Édouard Francomme
Date of Birth
8 November 1893
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
12 December 1980
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.4
A Monkey in Winter
(1962)
7.3
Any Number Can Win
(1963)
6.7
The Phantom Wagon
(1939)
Filmography
7.3
Any Number Can Win
Mélodie en sous-sol
Crime, Drama, Romantic
1963, France / Italy
7.4
A Monkey in Winter
Un singe en hiver
Comedy, Drama
1962, France
Watch trailer
6.1
All the Gold in the World
Tout l'or du monde
Comedy
1961, Italy / France
6.7
The Phantom Wagon
La charrette fantôme
Drama, Fantasy
1939, France
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