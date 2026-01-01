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Filmography
Luchana Babichkova
Luchana Babichkova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luchana Babichkova
Luchana Babichkova
Luchana Babichkova
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.3
Suprugi Orlovy
(1978)
7.2
Hello, That's Me!
(1965)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
History
Year
All
1978
1965
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
7.3
Suprugi Orlovy
Suprugi Orlovy
Drama, History
1978, USSR
7.2
Hello, That's Me!
Barev, yes em
Drama
1965, USSR
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