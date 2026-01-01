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Luchana Babichkova Luchana Babichkova
Kinoafisha Persons Luchana Babichkova

Luchana Babichkova

Luchana Babichkova

Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Suprugi Orlovy 7.3
Suprugi Orlovy (1978)
7.2
Hello, That's Me! (1965)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Suprugi Orlovy 7.3
Suprugi Orlovy Suprugi Orlovy
Drama, History 1978, USSR
7.2
Hello, That's Me! Barev, yes em
Drama 1965, USSR
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